Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2,107.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,369 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 4.2% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $25,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.5 %

XOM opened at $120.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.