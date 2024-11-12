Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Medtronic by 73.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,945 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $904,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 55,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $88.27 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $71.64 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.51.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Daiwa America upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.