Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Set to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 349.98% and a negative return on equity of 333.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MRSN stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $310.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, CEO Martin H. Jr. Huber sold 50,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $88,744.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,735.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,849 shares of company stock worth $129,184. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRSN shares. Lifesci Capital upgraded Mersana Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

