Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,159 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 39.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 109.6% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 234,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GEHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.36.

In other news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $309,338.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,291.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $85.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.48. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $94.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.30%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

