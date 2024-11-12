Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,586 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,407,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $275.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $201.03 and a 1-year high of $276.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.56. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

