Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 482.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,153,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925,177 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Equity Residential by 679.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 594,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,528,000 after purchasing an additional 518,424 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,676,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,245,000 after purchasing an additional 475,124 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Equity Residential by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,267,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,279,095,000 after purchasing an additional 381,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,180,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,174,000 after buying an additional 373,229 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $53.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.19.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

