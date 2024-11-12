Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Buys 139 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cigna Group news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,264.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $343.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $341.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.26. The company has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.64.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

