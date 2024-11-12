Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,693 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,511,390 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,689,000 after buying an additional 1,773,020 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 180.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219,798 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,935 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,487,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GSK during the 1st quarter worth $53,743,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in GSK by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,256,320 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,875,000 after acquiring an additional 569,614 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Gsk acquired 2,791,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,205,528. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GSK opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3928 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised GSK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

