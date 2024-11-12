Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 35.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $1,531,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $63,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at about $367,474,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,235,000. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $20,854,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, October 4th. William Blair began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

GE Vernova Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE GEV opened at $349.44 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $349.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.91.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.