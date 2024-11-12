Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $298,000. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 25,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $137.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $138.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

