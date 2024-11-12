Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth $41,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $43,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 3,885.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $185.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.31 and a 12-month high of $187.54. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.16.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 34.62%.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.56.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

