Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $557,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day moving average of $58.74. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $68.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.38.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XEL. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

