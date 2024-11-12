Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $561,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.0% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank raised its position in Ford Motor by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 14,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.4 %

F opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.02.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.