Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $819,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.3% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $280.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $216.26 and a 1-year high of $302.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Chubb from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,748,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

