Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $990,000 Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 90.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 43.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 906.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Stock Down 0.2 %

YUMC opened at $49.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.89. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.36.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YUMC. StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.50 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Leila Zhang acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.36 per share, with a total value of $133,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 41,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,069.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Leila Zhang bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.36 per share, with a total value of $133,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 41,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,069.04. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Blaine Aiken, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.74 per share, with a total value of $101,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,088 shares in the company, valued at $407,849.12. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $492,063. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

