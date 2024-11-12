Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,237,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,067,000 after purchasing an additional 146,736 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,535,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,365,000 after purchasing an additional 102,920 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,768,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,974,000 after purchasing an additional 475,919 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19,022.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,469,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,370 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,045,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,990,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.52. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $25.96 and a 52-week high of $32.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.