Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the second quarter worth $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $970.60.

ASML Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $671.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $771.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $889.54. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $648.27 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $1.407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

