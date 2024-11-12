Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,103,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,455,000 after buying an additional 366,810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,426 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 720,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,909,000 after purchasing an additional 26,585 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after purchasing an additional 135,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 411,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,090,000 after buying an additional 36,620 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.93 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.76.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

