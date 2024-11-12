Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Purchases 192 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,212 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $1,027,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $595,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,416,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,891,000 after buying an additional 421,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $6,087,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,079.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,079.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $78.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $45.22 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

