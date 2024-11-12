Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Purchases 630 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $1,145,639.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,736.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $781,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,237,551.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $1,145,639.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,302,736.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,999 shares of company stock valued at $16,580,166. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $258.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

About Travelers Companies



The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

