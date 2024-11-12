Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,015 Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGBL. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 153.9% in the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the first quarter worth $184,000.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CGBL stock opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.14. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $32.03.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

