Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,279 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,704 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 357.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $194.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $201.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.40 and a 200 day moving average of $126.62.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.29. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 18,700 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $2,685,133.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,677,950.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

