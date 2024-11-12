Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 313 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 1,614.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 77.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.44, for a total value of $1,585,451.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,332 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,746.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total value of $6,238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,823,898.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.44, for a total transaction of $1,585,451.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,746.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,747 shares of company stock worth $14,037,015. Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $343.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.76. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.52 and a fifty-two week high of $366.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

