Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sysco alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in Sysco by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,237,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,562,000 after acquiring an additional 166,798 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 3,159.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 139,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after buying an additional 70,660 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Sysco by 11.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 176,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after buying an additional 18,296 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Sysco by 205.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $303,103.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,670.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sysco

Sysco Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $77.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $66.87 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 101.04% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 52.44%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.