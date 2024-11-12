Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,209 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 162.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 180.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in Vital Farms by 66.7% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $938,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,194,777 shares in the company, valued at $281,243,832.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $1,789,245.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,531,574.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $938,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,194,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,243,832.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Vital Farms from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.74. Vital Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $48.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

