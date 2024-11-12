Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Albar Capital Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Albar Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,211 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 9.3% of Albar Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $60,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Alight Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alight Capital Management LP now owns 58,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,360,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 341,905 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $152,814,000 after acquiring an additional 152,761 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 48,708 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,770,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 17,395 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.1 %

MSFT stock opened at $418.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $421.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $425.19. The company has a market cap of $3.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $468.35.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software giant reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $65.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, September 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.59, for a total transaction of $16,103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,349,953.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.59, for a total value of $16,103,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,349,953.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 78,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total value of $32,017,386.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,189,942.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,629 shares of company stock valued at $77,916,485. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $470.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Microsoft from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Microsoft from $500.00 to $497.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.03.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

