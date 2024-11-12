Noble Financial Lowers Earnings Estimates for Kelly Services

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Kelly Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 8th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.02 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.17. The consensus estimate for Kelly Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Kelly Services’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.97%. Kelly Services’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KELYA. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

KELYA stock opened at $16.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $25.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $577.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 38.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 11.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Kelly Services by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

