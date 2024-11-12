Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.33.

Get Oddity Tech alerts:

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Oddity Tech from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ODD

Oddity Tech Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ODD stock opened at $46.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.76. Oddity Tech has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 4.40.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oddity Tech will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oddity Tech

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODD. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Oddity Tech by 13.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oddity Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.