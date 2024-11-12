Oppenheimer Issues Positive Forecast for Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Stock Price

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AORT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Artivion in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NYSE AORT opened at $28.85 on Friday. Artivion has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1,448.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average is $25.18.

In other news, VP Matthew A. Getz sold 9,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $238,420.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,475.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amy Horton sold 12,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $325,417.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 139,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,912.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew A. Getz sold 9,420 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $238,420.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,475.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,400 shares of company stock worth $709,308. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Artivion by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Artivion by 6.6% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Artivion by 2.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Artivion during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

