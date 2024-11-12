Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 132.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 46.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 1,811.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTTR opened at $81.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.64. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $73.43 and a 12-month high of $100.84.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $338.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.20 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 19.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.468 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

