Piper Sandler Cuts Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $19.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $11.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.25. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.04.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $969,996.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,319,162.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $969,996.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,319,162.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,423.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,876 shares of company stock worth $2,153,551. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,684 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 10,105 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

