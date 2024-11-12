Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,191 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $32,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.44.

CYBR stock opened at $294.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.48. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $181.11 and a 52 week high of $308.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -920.50 and a beta of 1.13.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

