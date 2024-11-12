Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,998 Shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,182,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,998 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of COPT Defense Properties worth $35,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $2,498,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at about $5,361,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth about $13,958,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,279,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Britt A. Snider acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.41 per share, for a total transaction of $29,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,820. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDP. Truist Financial lifted their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CDP opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.98. COPT Defense Properties has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 2.38.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About COPT Defense Properties

(Free Report)

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.