Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 702.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 12.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDMT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $419.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

