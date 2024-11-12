Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 26,706 Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVVD. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in Invivyd during the 2nd quarter worth about $629,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invivyd by 232.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 678,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 474,301 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invivyd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Invivyd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invivyd by 243.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 189,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 134,571 shares during the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IVVD stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Invivyd, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33.

Invivyd ( NASDAQ:IVVD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invivyd, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IVVD. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Invivyd in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Invivyd to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

