Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the third quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 21,796 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 1st quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 56.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Price Performance

NASDAQ BWMX opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.3041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.14%.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer selling company in the United Staes and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Home Organization Products; and Beauty and Personal Care Products. The Home Organization Products segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; wellness; and technology and mobility.

