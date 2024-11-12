Proficio Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 56.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 37.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 14.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $137.67 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.38 and a 12-month high of $140.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.23.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 176.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.68.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

