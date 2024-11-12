Proficio Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 63.9% during the second quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 33.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.90. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $55.05. The stock has a market cap of $91.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 233.80% and a net margin of 42.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.92%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

