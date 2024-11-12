Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QTWO. BTIG Research increased their price target on Q2 from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Q2 from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Q2 from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Q2 from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Q2 Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE:QTWO opened at $101.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.66. Q2 has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $105.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In other Q2 news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $36,634.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 61,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,671.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 517 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $36,634.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 61,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,671.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $788,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 215,079 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,259.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,963 shares of company stock worth $3,109,699 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,565,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,850,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,125,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,132,000 after acquiring an additional 67,757 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Q2 by 5,990.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,210,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,274 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,788,000.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

