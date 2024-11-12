QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,578 iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGM. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 445.7% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,009,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,962,000 after buying an additional 824,164 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 537.6% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 287,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,796,000 after purchasing an additional 242,597 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 489.1% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 236,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,404,000 after purchasing an additional 196,572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 427,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,338,000 after purchasing an additional 156,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,407,000.

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $101.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $67.86 and a 52-week high of $102.35.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

