QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 67.5% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 126.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1,322.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2,510.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,720. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $117,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,335.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.03. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $27.39 and a 12-month high of $43.78.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $289.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.34%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

