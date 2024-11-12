QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,157 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 61.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,806,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,185 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,102,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,550,000 after buying an additional 2,188,263 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,655,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,677,917,000 after buying an additional 1,736,931 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,803,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,418,159,000 after buying an additional 1,462,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,175,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,880,000 after buying an additional 1,238,502 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TD. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.83. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $65.12. The company has a market cap of $99.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.739 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.17%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

