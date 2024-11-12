QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New $252,000 Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $51,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 343,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,261.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $48,487.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,006.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $51,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 343,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,261.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,959 shares of company stock worth $13,724,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Upstart from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $77.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.15 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.93. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $86.07.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

