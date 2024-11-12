QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,389 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,200,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,546 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,153,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,342,000 after purchasing an additional 941,710 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,629,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,267,000 after purchasing an additional 740,553 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $4,975,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 443.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 147,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after buying an additional 120,464 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IMTM opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.11. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

