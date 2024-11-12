Raymond James Has Negative View of CGI Group FY2025 Earnings

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIBFree Report) – Raymond James decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of CGI Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will earn $8.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.38.

CGI Group (TSE:GIBGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.63 billion.

GIB has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of CGI Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CGI Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised CGI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

CGI Group Stock Performance

CGI Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

About CGI Group

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

