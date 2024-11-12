Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RUSHA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 89.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 15,856 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 853.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of RUSHA opened at $63.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $65.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 3.93%. Rush Enterprises’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $232,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,597.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 117,500 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $7,517,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at $11,142,372.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Wilder sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $232,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,597.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,552,133 in the last 90 days. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

