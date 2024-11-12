Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth about $633,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 318,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 123,966 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 996.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 149,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 135,929 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,918,000 after buying an additional 38,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 34.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 406,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 103,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.22). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBRA. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

