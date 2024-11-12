Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 1,424 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 356.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $215.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $182.12 and a 1 year high of $222.25.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

