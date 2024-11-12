Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 5,362 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 134.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $60.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

