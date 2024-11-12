Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $220,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.47.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,052,740.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $59.27 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.28 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.44.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

